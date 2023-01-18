Madhya Pradesh: Two labourers dead as under construction wall collapses in Bargi

Two labourers dead as under construction wall collapses in Bargi | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers were buried under debris after the collapse of an under construction wall in Jabalpur’s Bargi on Wednesday morning. Two of the labourers died on the spot while the third is in a critical condition. The accident happened in Manegaon village of Bargi where a retaining wall for crusher was being constructed.

In this accident, labourers Narayan Kol and Dashrath Barkade died on the spot while another labourer Girdhari Lal was seriously injured. After getting the news of the accident, the people present around the spot informed the police and an attempt was made to evacuate the labourers buried under the debris.

By the time the labourers were pulled out, two of them had already died. Locals admitted a seriously injured Girdharilal to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Bargi TI Ritesh Pandey said, “We have conducted the post-mortem of the dead bodies and have taken the whole matter under investigation. If anyone is found responsible for the incident, strict action will be taken against them.”

Illegal Mining common in the area

Notably, this is not the first such case in the Bargi assembly. Earlier as well, many incidents of illegal mining through crushers have been reported in the area which have also claimed lives of labourers. But, the administration has not paid heed to these accidents.

According to the villagers, illegal explosions are carried out in crushers to break stones, due to which cracks have started appearing in the walls of people's houses, which is now causing worries for the locals.

