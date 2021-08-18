e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Wednesday,August 18, 2021

Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, six injured in lightning strikes at Shahdol

The incidents took place in the villages under Jaitpur police station area of Shahdol on Tuesday, an official said.
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and six others injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes amid rains and thunderstorm in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning in Boda Tola village when he was on his way to a farm on Tuesday afternoon, Jaitpur police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said.

Similarly, a 22-year-old man was killed and six others injured in a lightning strike at Bhusha village in the evening, he said.

The injured persons have been admitted to Jaitpur health centre, the official added.

Wednesday,August 18, 2021
