Madhya Pradesh: Two including BJP leader's son drown to death in Narmada

Atul, son of former BJP rural district president Shiv Patel | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died after drowning in Narmada river at Dadda Ghat in Jabalpur on Sunday. One of the deceased has been identified as Atul, son of former BJP rural district president Shiv Patel. Police have retrieved both the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

Atul had gone with his four friends to bathe in the Narmada river at Dadda Ghat under Tilwara police station area. Atul's friend Anurag Patel jumped into the river and started drowning. To save the drowning Anurag, Atul jumped into the river too. However, both of them died due to drowning.

Reportedly, Anurag did not know how to swim.

After getting the news of the tragic incident, a large number of local people reached the spot and with the help of divers, bodies of both the youths were retrieved. Their bodies have been sent to Jabalpur Medical College for postmortem.