Madhya Pradesh: Two held for betting on IPL match, Rs 18K, mobiles seized

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons involved in online betting of an Indian Premier League cricket match between Bangalore and Rajasthan Royal. The police also confiscated Rs 18,700 and a few mobile phones from their possession. Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said when he came to know that a manwas betting at Mandre Ki Mata and Vikky factory on Jhansi road, he sent a police team to the spot.

The police arrested the man. When the police checked his mobile phone, they came to know that an IPL match was going on between Bangalore and Rajasthan Royal. A sum of Rs 10,000 was recovered from his possession. The police arrested another better from an area near Vikky factory. When the police searched, they confiscated a mobile phone and Rs 8,700 from his possession.