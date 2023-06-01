Madhya Pradesh: Two held, firearms confiscated in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The rural police arrested two persons from different places and confiscated firearms and a live cartridge from their possession.

One of them was identified as Arpit Choudhary. He was arrested from Jind Baba Temple at Jasalpur a day before and a revolver was confiscated from his possession. They were planning to carry out some crime.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh declared reward for the police team for arresting two criminals and seizing arms from their possession.

In-charge of rural police station Sanjay Chaukse said that the police got a tipoff on May 28 that a 22-year-old man Vikrant Tomar, resident of Bamhori Hall, was moving around Nagar road Rasulia, Narmadapuram.

A police team rushed to the spot and arrested the criminal and confiscated a country-made gun and a live cartridge from his possession.

The accused was presented to the court. Another youth was arrested and a firearm confiscated from his possession.

