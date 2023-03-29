Madhya Pradesh: Two days after Sasha's death, Namibian Cheetah Siyaya gives birth to four adorable cubs at Kuno

Bhopal: A Namibian Cheetah Siyaya gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Wednesday. All four cubs are healthy and a special team of vets will be monitoring them.
Their birth gave a new boost to Project Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh, which shook a bit after a female Cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment at Kuno on March 27.
Sasha was one of the Namibian cheetahs that was released into Kuno on PM Modi's birthday in 2022.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)