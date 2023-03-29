 Madhya Pradesh: Two days after Sasha's death, Namibian Cheetah Siyaya gives birth to four adorable cubs at Kuno
Madhya Pradesh: Two days after Sasha's death, Namibian Cheetah Siyaya gives birth to four adorable cubs at Kuno

Their birth gave a new boost to Project Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal: A Namibian Cheetah Siyaya gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Wednesday. All four cubs are healthy and a special team of vets will be monitoring them.

Their birth gave a new boost to Project Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh, which shook a bit after a female Cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment at Kuno on March 27.

Sasha was one of the Namibian cheetahs that was released into Kuno on PM Modi's birthday in 2022.

