Madhya Pradesh: Two-day long training programme of recently-appointed teachers concludes in Sagar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Learning Initiative for India (LIFI) organised a two-day long training programme for twelve teachers, who have recently been appointed in the government schools of Sagar, at the Vichaar office on Monday.

The training programme was led by Neha Arora, a trainer at LIFI Delhi. In the two-day long programme, discussions were held on students’ attendance in schools, ways to establish better connectivity with students in classrooms and new ways to make the study material easy to understand and learn for the students.

The main objective of the project was to improve the cognitive level of students studying in Classes I to V, up to class level. In the primary discussions, trainer Neha Arora made all the teachers meditate for some time and then asked them to write down their profound experiences on a piece of paper.

In the discussions held after this, trainer Arora apprised all the teachers of the most important elements of story-telling, Secretary of Vichaar committee, Akanksha Malaiyya advised the teachers not to make their students cram up study material, but focus on perceiving and comprehending it completely.

Project assistant, Pooja Lodhi and regional officer of LIFI, Sanjana Kurmi were also present in the training programme.

