Madhya Pradesh: Eyes found missing from body in Sagar mortuary

Sagar district hospital | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eyes have been found missing from a body kept in a deep freezer in mortuary of District Hospital, Sagar. This is second such case in two weeks.

According to information, Ramesh Ahirwar of Civil Line police station area went missing on January 15. On January 16, police found him injured and was taken to the district hospital where he died on January 17. His body was kept in freezer in the mortuary.

CMHO Sagar Dr Mamta Timori said, “In fact, construction work is going on in the mortuary. Body was kept in the deep freezer and rats might have entered the freezer. As this is the second case within short period, we have talked to Medical College Dean and now bodies will be kept in mortuary of the medical college instead of district Hospital. We are also investigating CCTV cameras installed in the mortuary.”

On January 4, the rats had gnawed eyes of a body kept in the mortuary freezer. Body of Barelal Gond of Amet village was kept for identification instead of PM.

Dr Jyoti Chouhan, civil surgeon, District hospital, Sagar said, “Just after first incidence, I got an iron net fitted around the deep freezer and paste control has been done around the mortuary. She said past control would be carried frequently. There is renovation work in the mortuary as the hospital was built in 1966.”

