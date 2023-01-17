Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for murdering youth in Seoni Malwa

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man five days ago, the police said on Tuesday.

According to sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Akansha Chaturvedi said that she received information on January 12 that the body of an unidentified man was found in a canal near Iklani village.

The police began to inquire into the case and came to know that the youth whose body was found was identified as 22-year-old Shubham Parochi, a resident of New Gharibi Line, Itarsi. A friend of the youth Roshan told the police said that Shubham was seen with two persons, Mukesh Taide and Santosh Kumar Khsuwaha. He was sitting in their van on January 8.

During the inquiry the police came to know that 40-year-old Mukesh and 49-year-old Santosh, residents of Itarsi, stabbed Shubham to death.

Both of them were fed up with Shubham because he extorted money from them for buying drinks. They told the police that after murdering Shubham, they threw his body into the canal. According to the SDOP, several cases have been registered at Itarsi police station.

