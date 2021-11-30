Madhya Pradesh: Tulsi Silawat pulls up engineers for choked canals of Kaliasot dam

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for water resources Tulsi Silawat pulled up negligent engineers††over choked canals of Kaliasot dam on Monday.

Minister with former Protem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma were visiting the Kolar when he spotted the filth choking the canal.

Sharma had complained to the minister about problems the farmers were facing over irrigation. Silawat then visited the Kolar area to inspect the canal.

Water of the Kaliasot Dam is majorly used for irrigating about 10425 hectares of Rabi crops in Bhopal and Raisen districts between November and February of the year.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:08 AM IST