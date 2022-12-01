e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 'Tukde Tukde' gang part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Narottam Mishra took a swipe at Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker being part of the yatra.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
Swara Bhasker took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra today |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has released a video statement in which he has called the foot march, a yatra of ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang supporters.

Mishra took a swipe at controversial Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for being part of the yatra today.

Referring to actor Richa Chadha’s controversial tweet on Galwan, Mishra said, “Richa Chadha gave a statement against the Indian Army and Swara Bhasker supported her. She is the same person who has made pro Pakistan statements.”

He further said, “Kanhaiya Kumar is a part of the yatra, actor Sushant Singh is also there. The girl who said the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan also participated in the yatra. All these ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang members are a part of the yatra. Rahul ji, is this yatra supporting the people trying to divide India?”

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker became the latest cinema personality to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Previously, cinema personalities such as Amol Palekar, Sandhya Gokhale, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai, and Akanksha Puri took part in the yatra.

article-image

