Madhya Pradesh: Truck Ferrying Illicit Liquor Seized, 2 Held With Booty Worth Rs 60L

Representative image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Singrauli police on Wednesday claimed to have seized a truck carrying colossal amounts of illicit liquor. The police added that they have also arrested two persons sitting inside the truck for transportation of illicit liquor, while booty worth Rs 60 lakh was seized from their possession.

The Singrauli police have identified the culprits as Karan Singh and Fateh Singh, both native residents of Rajasthan, while the owner of the truck named Sanjeet Sheel is a native of Tripura, who is at large. Station house officer of Bargavan police station of Singrauli, RP Singh said that they had received a tip-off about a truck ferrying colossal amounts of illicit liquor on Wednesday noon.

The cops swung into action immediately and began checking drives at the directed spot. They came across a truck. On stopping it and inspecting it, the cops found 550 crates of foreign liquor, worth Rs 60 lakh. Two persons sitting inside the truck, named Karan Singh and Fateh Singh were taken into custody, who told the cops that they were transporting the liquor to Bihar. Both the truck as well as the illicit liquor were seized from their possession, and the duo was sent to jail.

