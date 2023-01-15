Madhya Pradesh: Triple murder rocks village in Bhind, former Sarpanch & his 2 family members killed over political enmity

Representative Photo |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A former Sarpanch and two members of his family were shot dead in Pachera village of Bhind district on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, in the recently-held panchayat election, opponents Hakim, Golu and Pinku defeated the candidates of former Sarpanch Nishant Tyagi, which caused enmity between both the sides.

Three were riddled with bullets during the dispute

As per reports, Hakim, Golu and Pinku were going to their farm when Sarpanch Nishant and his dozen family members were surrounded and bullets were fired on them. The doctor of Mehgaon hospital confirmed the death of all three after they were taken to the hospital by local villagers.

The accused absconded after executing the incident.

The SP, ASP of police are probing the matter and involved in searching the accused.