Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Research Chair set up in Bhoj Open University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Tribal Research Chair has been set up in Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University in collaboration with National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, New Delhi.

Speaking at a function organised in this regard, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Harsh Chauhan said declaration of Tribal Pride Day is a welcome step.

Referring to the research chair of Bhoj Open University, he expressed happiness and said that he hopes that this chair will try to do an honest research in the context of tribes, in which not only the cultural identity of tribes will be discussed but their social structure and in-depth research will be done about the system, their economy, laws related to tribes, technology and tribal rights.

Presiding over the programme, Jayant Sonwalkar, Vice Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University said tribal research will have to be done by going from village to village. It can be studied in detail so that the government can also help in making its policies.

Sonwalkar said that the university will make a provision of Rs 5 crore for this research chair and for this provision has been made for one professor, two associate professors and 3 assistant professors and many research scholars along with them, so that the work of tribal research will start smoothly soon.

Dr Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, who was present in the programme, said that the entire Madhya Pradesh would benefit from this research bench of Bhoj University.

Dr Ravindra Kanhere, former vice-chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University and chairman of Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, who was present in the programme, said that very little work has been done on the dialects and proverbs of the tribes.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:23 AM IST