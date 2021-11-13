Madhya Pradesh: Handcuffed prisoner escapes from MY hospital in Indore, constable suspended

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A handcuffed prisoner who was brought to MY Hospital, Indore for treatment from Khargone has escaped from the hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. The police have not yet found the absconding prisoner.

According to the police, the prisoner Jam Singh Bhil, resident Mandleshwar (Khargone) was convicted in the murder case. He was locked in Mandleshwar Jail. He was brought to MY Hospital in Indore on Friday morning when his health deteriorated.

The prisoner was admitted in room number 23 in the hospital. The doctor said that the prisoner's health had improved by the afternoon and his discharge certificate was being prepared.

The prisoner took the advantage of the congestion in the ward and escaped by dodging the constable Jagdish. As soon as the prisoner escaped, the constable informed the senior officers about the incident. Khargone superintendent of police (SP) has, however, suspended the constable in the matter.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 03:36 PM IST