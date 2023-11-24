Madhya Pradesh: Training Imparted To ROs In Narmadapuram For Vote Counting

Representative Image | PTI

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Votes cast for the assembly election on November 17 will be counted at divisional ITI in Narmadapuram on December 13.

All the returning officers were imparted training for counting of votes in the presence of collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh.

Singh directed the returning officers to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC) at the time of counting votes.

He also advised them to understand the process properly and work accordingly.

National-level master trainer Pankaj Dubey imparted training to the returning officers.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, deputy electoral officer Devendra Kumar Singh and other officials were present during the training.

Meanwhile, Singh said the CCTV cameras were recording all the activities in the strong room. Different UPS systems have been installed in different places. Because one adaptor was loose, the display of activities on screen stopped for while, but it was immediately repaired.

He said the adaptor was loose because of plugging mobile phone charger, but such a problem would not occur again.

He also said that he had inquired into the information about the stoppage of CCTV cameras.

According to the collector, CCTV is working now and everything is being done on the EC guidelines.