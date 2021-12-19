Madhya Pradesh: Traditional outfits of Bhopal at fashion show

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fashion show on traditional and contemporary outfits of Bhopal was held on Saturday, the third day of the four-day heritage festival, Pari Bazaar, at Kamla Park in the city.

The models walked the ramp wearing gararas, shararas, Turkish kurtas, saris, lehengas, long and fusion dresses. Artificial fabrics were not used in the show. Traditional block prints like Bagh, dabu and zardozi patchwork were used in preparing the outfits.

Designed by Rakshasan Zahid, the garara is based on the theme of Best out of Waste. The dress is made with patchwork of different colours on which there is old applique work of Bhopal. Special children of Arushi also walked the ramp along with models in the show.

Besides, there was a special performance on jungle theme by Aadhar Kids. Children dressed as animals sent out the message that the forest teaches us that everyone has a place somewhere. The event was organised by Begums of Bhopal Group under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Live demo of Ashish Bhattacharya

Besides, a live demonstration of architect and artist Ashish Bhattacharya,73, was held. He made paintings on heritage and women as power themes. He said he wants to introduce the heritage of Bhopal through his paintings. He made an abstract work. He spoke on Bhopal where five Begums had ruled. Besides, he has showcased some of his paintings, based on women and nature. He has displayed some works, which he made in the times of corona.

