Madhya Pradesh: Traders Harassed In Name Of Encroachments: Cong

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Two Congress leaders, Rajkumar Kelu and Amol Upadhyay, have alleged that the Itarsi administration is harassing the small businessmen in the name of removing encroachments from the city.

They also alleged that the administration was not following the orders of additional secretary of the revenue department Chandrashekhar Walimbe, which was issued on June 26 this year.

According to the order, the encroachments on the Nazul land should not be removed in the rainy season. Apart from the encroachments, the government lands temporarily occupied for business should not be vacated and kiosks and handcarts removed unless an alternative place is ready for such people for running their business.

The government asked the collector to follow the order, the Congress leaders said, adding that, but the Itarsi administration is not doing it.

The small businessmen are being harassed in the name of removing encroachments at a time when heavy rain has lashed the city and rising prices of essential commodities have broken the back of the ordinary people, they said.

The officials of the administration are demolishing the kiosks of the small businessmen man with the help of JCB machines.

The goods kept in the kiosks have also been confiscated, the Congress leaders said.

They further said if the local administration did not stop harassing the small businessmen, the Congress would launch an agitation.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Think Twice Before You keep Bikes Outside Lakshman Rekha In Narmadapuram