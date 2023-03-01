Madhya Pradesh: Trader looted at gunpoint in Seoni Malwa area

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A band of goons looted a trader at gunpoint in Pali area under Pali police station late Tuesday night, official sources said on Wednesday.

Trader Ghanshyam Gupta, however, remained unhurt during the loot. According to reports, the criminals looted a trader who deals in hardwire in Rampur area and fired at him.

Immediately after the incident, the trader Ghanshyam Gupta went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

According to Gupta, three scooty-borne youths entered his shop and snatched his mobile phone and the money kept at the counter.

Gupta also said that the criminals had fired from a country-made gun but the bullet went past him.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and found a life cartridge on the floor of the shop of Gupta.

The police have begun a probe into the case and are sifting through the CCTV footage.

A few days ago, a band of thieves barged into a closed coal mine to steal scraps. They also stabbed and injured two Jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The police registered a case against unidentified thieves and are searching for them.