Madhya Pradesh Tourism signs an MOU with Content Engineers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Raj Kishor Khaware and Utpaal Acharya represented the film studio while the Chief Secretary Tourism, Culture and Managing director tourism board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation, S. Viswanathan and Upper Managing Director M. P. Tourism board, Vivek Shrotriya represented the tourism department of Madhya Pradesh government.

In addition to offering the film studio rebates and incentives, the deal would help in smoothening the process of filming in the state and create more jobs locally by providing a strong infrastructure and the necessary assistance. This is a great initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department that will promote film tourism in a big way.

Dr Raj Kishor Khaware recently invested Rs 1000 Crore for content creation in India. Content Engineers have already announced some interesting projects like Anant Mahadevan's "Phule" starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa and Darsheel Safary starrer "Tibba" along with a web show starring Urmila Matodkar titled "Tiwari" and a SitCom directed by Rohan Sippy named Misfits.

