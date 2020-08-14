Madhya Pradesh: Tourism department launches ‘Intezaar Khatam Hua’ campaign, plans road trip in caravan

Indore: In a bid to woo tourists during the monsoon season, the Madhya Pradesh tourism has launched a campaign ‘#Intezaar Khatam Hua’, under which they plan to have 5 to 6 days road trips in a caravan to places which become attractive during the monsoon season.

Itinerary starting from the city covers destinations like Patalpani, Choral Dam, Jam Gate, Vanchu Point, Janapav, Mandu, Maheshwar, Omkareshwar and Sailani beach.

The trip will be documented as a Travelogue by both Board as well as travellers. The travellers will post their individual blogs through their pages. A compiled film of travellers will be released on the MP Tourism social media handles. Throughout their trip across the state, as they are shooting for their travelogue, the travellers will carry

placards with #Intezaar Khatam Hua written on it and they will click pictures along with it. These photos will populate the MP Tourism social media pages.

After the release of the blog, the travellers will create a ‘My Top 5 moments from the Heart of Incredible India’-a 5-minute video where they will recount their top 5 moments of the trip which will be combined with snaps and video bytes with a narration by the influencer.

Throughout these trips, the department will ensure all corona protocols are followed and the stay of the guests is comfortable and safe.