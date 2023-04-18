Madhya Pradesh: 'Tortured' by police, Katni man consumes poison, wife follows him

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of the 'torture' by police, a man from Barwara allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday. Fearing her husband dead, the wife too consumed poison.

The woman died during treatment at a private hospital, while the husband's condition is said to be serious.

However, Barwara police denied the allegations of harassment and state that an investigation is ongoing in the theft case.

According to the report, the incident occurred on March 21, when a theft of about Rs 2 lakh including jewelry took place at the home of Sukhilal Chowdhary, resident of Barwara police station area.

After which police had registered a case against the unknown accused, but the victim's family members alleged that instead of taking action in the theft case, the police had harassed and tortured them. They claim that when Sukhilal Chowdhary went to the police station to demand action in the case, the police hurled abuses at him and harrassed him. This allegedly led him to consume poison. Unable to handle this, his wife Phagunia Chowdhary too consumed poison.