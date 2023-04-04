WATCH: Cops swing in to rescue child trapped in truck's cabin after three trucks collide in Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were severely injured after three trucks collided on National Highway-30 near Calwara Kala forest, about 4 kilometres ahead of Chaka Bypass Tiraha on Katni to Maihar Highway on Sunday night.

In the accident, a 14-year-old boy got trapped in the truck's cabin. On getting information about the accident, the Kuthala police station called a crane and other equipment to get the teenager out of the cabin of the truck.

With the help of the Kuthla police station in-charge Arvind Jain, the child was brought out safely. Kuthala TI himself entered inside the cabin of the truck and pulled out the leg stuck in the steering wheel of the teenager and took him in his lap and took him to the district hospital in an ambulance.

The video of the operation was tweeted by the SP Katni with a caption “Not only uniform, sympathy too, late night on NH-30. As soon as the information about the accident of three trucks was received Kuthala police promptly reached the spot and with the help of a crane machine and other equipment, safely rescued the teenage boy Sonu trapped in the cabin of the truck and sent him to the hospital.”

According to the information, Chaka resident Rani Bai (40), Kajal (16), Deendayal (37) and Sonu Saket (14), resident of Hanuman district Rewa were injured in the incident.

Truck driver driving on wrong side

Kuthala police station in-charge Arvind Jain said that the driver of the truck carrying paddy from Lamtra to Camor took the truck from the wrong side late on Sunday night. Due to this, there was a direct collision with oil tanker GJ-12, BY-8778 coming from the front and truck UP-63, AT-4604 coming from behind. In this fierce collision of three trucks, boy Sonu Saket got badly trapped in truck number UP-63, AT-4604. Due to the frontal damage of the vehicle in the accident, both the legs of the child sitting in the cabin were badly stuck near the gearbox and engine. The child was not able to get out.

Rescue went on for two and a half hours

On receiving information about the collision of three trucks, TI Kuthla Arvind Jain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Prahlad Paikra, Head Constable Rameshwar Singh, Constable Kamalkant, Constable Satyendra Singh and Constable Shishir reached the spot. The rescue operation took place with the help of a crane machine and other equipment. The trapped teenager was safely evacuated and sent to the Katni district hospital. After the accident, rescue was done for about two and a half hours.