Madhya Pradesh: Tortured by landlord, 60-yr-old commits suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of Piplani’s suicide bid by family of five, another case of suicide consuming poison due to harassment and torture by money lenders came to fore in Chhola Mandir police limit on Sunday. Abetment of suicide has been registered with arrest of three persons in Chhola Mandir police limit.

A 60-year-old man committed suicide after harassment and torture as he failed to pay back Rs 5 lakh and house rent of 17 months. Three persons have been arrested in case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of IPC on the basis of suicide note.

According to Chhola Mandir police, Mewlal, 60, committed suicide by consuming poison blaming his landlords for torturing him to return Rs 5 lakh. Police recovered suicide note mentioning three names - Arjun Meena, Giridhari Meena and Rahul Khatik. All have been arrested.

Anil Singh Mourya, SHO Chhola Mandir, said, “When police questioned Arjun Meena, Giridhari Meena and Rahul Khatik, they told police that Mewalal had taken loan of Rs 5 lakh from Meena family for purchasing land. And secondly, he was not paying rent for last 17 months. So, they were demanding it.”

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:53 PM IST