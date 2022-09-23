Madhya Pradesh top in west zone rural cleanliness survey, CM congratulates people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh emerges as the top state in the west zone in rural cleanliness survey 2022, as per officials. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated people in Madhya Pradesh on this achievement.

CM said, “These are moments of great happiness and pride for Madhya Pradesh. Our Madhya Pradesh has become the top state in the West Zone in 2022 in Swachh Survekshan Gramin (Cleanliness Survey Rural).

Similarly, Bhopal has got the first and Indore has got the third place among the districts doing excellent work. Also, Madhya Pradesh has got the first prize for the best work in Sujalam Abhiyan-1 and the fourth prize in Sujalam Abhiyan-2.

Expressing gratitude to all the citizens, organisations and social institutions, CM said the residents of rural India were contributing enthusiastically in the ‘Mahayagya’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Cleanliness Campaign.

“Cleanliness is beauty. With the combined efforts of all of us, a clean, beautiful and pollution-free nation will be made. In the rural areas of the state, not only the awareness about cleanliness, but also the spirit of dedication has been strengthened. A new picture of villages has emerged”, added the CM.

Madhya Pradesh has been selected for many awards under the mission. These awards will be given to the team of Madhya Pradesh by the President on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas programme to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on October 2.