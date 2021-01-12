Madhya Pradesh: Toothless Congress disciplinary panel dithers on action against ‘saboteurs’

BHOPAL: The state Congress disciplinary committee, on Tuesday, discussed the complaints made against former ministers Dr Govind Singh and Lakhan Singh Yadav and 14 other complaints. The toothless committee decided to take a decision at the next meeting, which is going to be held next month. After the by-elections, this was the first meeting of the committee. But, instead of taking some strong action against the indiscipline of members, they decided to defer the decision till the next meeting.

Complaints on poll sabotage

During the by-elections, many complaints were made to the PCC regarding sabotage of the polls. Some were in written form and some were verbal. The state leaders did not want to annoy the district and block leaders till the local bodies’ elections were over. They fear that, if they take any action against them, the party may get into problems in these local elections.

The issue of Dr Govind Singh and Lakhan Singh is also related to indiscipline. The DCC of Bhind had passed a proposal against Dr Govind Singh for sabotaging the Mehgaon by-election. The issue of Lakhan Singh is related to a statement given against former chief minister Kamal Nath. He had raised the issue of the ‘survey report’, on the basis of which tickets were distributed and the party was defeated in 19 seats out of 28.

‘Ministers’ issue not discussed’

The committee members, however, denied that they had discussed the issue of Dr Govind Singh and Lakhan Singh at the meeting. They stated that these were not part of the 14 complaints. The vice-president of the committee, Chandra Prabash Shekhar, said that, at the meeting, it was decided to serve notices on the persons concerned to submit more details regarding the complaints. It was also decided to hold the next meeting in the first week of February.