Madhya Pradesh: Tomar visits flood-hit areas in Porsa tehsil

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar visited the flood-hit villages in Ambah and in Porsa Tehsils of the district on Saturday.

He took feedback on the situation arising out of floods in the district. After reaching Morena, he first went to Bhoopura village in Porsa Tehsil. Tomar admitted that the heavy rainfall had affected large areas of the region.

The rainwater has turned many villages into streams. Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places. The district administration and voluntary organisations arranged food and water for the flood-hit.

Many of them are still caught in floods which damaged properties and crops worth crores of rupees. Tomar announced that the each flood-hit family would have 50- kg ration.

Tomar further said that flood is a natural calamity, and nobody can stop it. He urged the people to remain united and cooperate with the administration. The minister further said that a survey of losses would soon be done and relief given to the affected people.