 Madhya Pradesh: Tomar tells BJP workers to finish work underbooth Vistarak campaign
Tomar made the statement on Monday when he was virtually addressing the party workers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:42 AM IST
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar | File

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to take the country to new heights and the party workers will play an important role in this attempt. Tomar made the statement on Monday when he was virtually addressing the party workers. President of the party’s district unit Yogesh Pal Gupta presided over the meeting. He asked the party workers to complete on time the responsibilities assigned to them under the Booth Vistarak campaign-2. He also told the party workers to connect voters with the party through booth Vistarak campaign.

