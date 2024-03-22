Madhya Pradesh: Tomar Gave Ticket For Assembly Polls, Says MLA Jain |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator from Shivpuri assembly constituency Devendra Jain said that he got a ticket for the assembly election because of Speaker of MP House Narendra Singh Tomar. Jain, who won the election by a margin of 43,000 votes, also said that he was given tickets five times because of Tomar. The Gwalior area is considered the family bastions of the Scindias.

Nevertheless, local politicians say Jain’s statement signifies many things. Some people say that he keeps tickets for the election in his pocket, but they barely know that it happens because of Tomar, Jain said. Jain made the statements at a function held to honour Tomar on Wednesday.

The function was held at the residence of a social worker Pratap Asupur on Chhatri road. Jain said that he and his friend Omprapash Khatik had always had the blessings of Tomar. A large number of eminent people in the city took part in the function. Before the function, Tomar visited the house of Jain and had breakfast with him and interacted with the party workers.

MP: Narmadapuram Collector Kicks Off Voter Awareness Programme In Town Ahead Of LS Polls

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Electoral officer and collector of Narmadapuram, Sonia Meena kicked off the voter awareness programme in the town on Thursday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, administrative officials said. The programme was organised to encourage as many people as possible to cast their vote in the upcoming elections.

Collector Meena placed the sticker of the elections slogan on her vehicle, after which other officials, such as Zila panchayat CEO SS Rawat, Additional collector DK Singh and others also did the same. During this, the regional transport officers (RTO) of the Narmadapuram town, headed by RTO Nisha Chouhan were also present. The RTO team pasted the stickers mentioning the slogan on public transport of the town, such as buses and auto rickshaws.