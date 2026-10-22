Madhya Pradesh To Launch Three-Year Anti-Drug Campaign, Form Committees In Colleges With Over 500 Students | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To make Madhya Pradesh drug-free, various state government departments will launch joint campaigns. Initially, anti-drug committees will be formed in higher education institutions with more than 500 students.

These committees will include teachers, parents, students and representatives from the Higher Education Department, Social Justice Department and police, said Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal.

The Chief Secretary was reviewing the situation during the fifth state-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday.

He said that just as Naxalism had been eradicated from the state, relevant departments should launch a concerted three-year campaign to dismantle the network of illicit narcotic substances and send a clear message to all sections of society.

He directed each department to set internal targets and develop an action plan for the initiative. He also called for strengthening the intelligence apparatus and improving coordination between the Narcotics Wing, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and local police.

MP leads in disposal of seized narcotics

Madhya Pradesh currently ranks first in the country in the disposal of seized narcotic substances, with 274,405 kilograms disposed of over the past two years.

Of this, 144,025 kilograms, including opium, morphine and codeine, were disposed of across 2,073 cases in 2025, while another 130,380 kilograms were disposed of across 2,756 cases up to Sept 30, 2026.

Besides, 50,933 kilograms of narcotic substances were seized in 2,986 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, involving 4,091 accused individuals up to Sept 30 this year.

18 drug laboratories dismantled, assets worth Rs 446 crore attached

A total of 811 complaints were received in the state during 2025-2026. During this period, MP Police, in coordination with the NCB, DRI and CBN, dismantled 18 clandestine drug laboratories across the state. Assets worth Rs 446 crore have also been attached in cases registered under the NDPS Act.