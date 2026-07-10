Madhya Pradesh To Launch India’s First Unified Digital Property Registry Tracking Portal | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Housing Development Department (UADD) is developing what could become India's first unified digital property tracking registry portal.

The portal will enable citizens to view all properties registered in their name through a single online platform while helping authorities curb illegal colonies and improve transparency in urban governance, UADD officials said.

According to UADD officials, the portal is being developed by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC). It will assign an Aadhaar- or Samagra-linked unique digital property ID to every residential property.

The system will integrate the entire property lifecycle, from coloniser registration and colony development permissions to building approvals, property tax, ownership records, bank loans and land-use details.

The portal will digitise the Colony Cell approval process, allowing colonisers to apply for and track permissions online within fixed timelines, improving accountability and reducing delays.

Targeting illegal colonies

According to UADD records, 7,981 illegal colonies were identified in Madhya Pradesh in 2016, including 3,155 within 16 municipal corporations. Officials now estimate the number has crossed 30,000, while Bhopal alone has more than 800 illegal colonies, up from 320 identified a decade ago.

One portal for every property service

The portal will integrate services related to a unified digital property database, including:

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)

Town and Country Planning (T&CP)

Building permissions

E-Nagarpalika

Sampada 2.0 registry records

Pilot in major cities before statewide rollout

The portal is expected to be ready within one to two months, after which pilot trials will begin in major municipal corporations such as Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior, where online building permission systems are already operational or are being implemented. Following successful trials, the system will be expanded to all 413 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Madhya Pradesh.

Official statement

Speaking to Free Press, UADD joint director Shikha Narwal clarified that the initiative is not a unique ID for colonies but an integrated platform that will generate unique IDs for colonisers as well as individual properties. Citizens will be able to access multiple municipal services using a single property ID, reducing paperwork and repeated visits to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).