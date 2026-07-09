16-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Gang-Raped In Katara Hills, Bhopal

Mentally Challenged Girl Gang-Raped In Katara Hills, Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Katara Hills police on Thursday registered a case against two youths for allegedly gang-raping a mentally challenged 16-year-old girl after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

One minor suspect has been detained for questioning, while efforts are underway to trace the other suspect, police officials said.

According to reports, the minor victim lives with her family in the area under Katara Hills police station. The two suspects had reportedly been trying to befriend her for some time and had earlier attempted to persuade her to accompany them on outings, but she had refused.

A week ago, the suspects allegedly lured the minor on the pretext of taking her for a ride and took her to a deserted location, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her, taking turns. They also recorded a video of the assault before dropping her back near her home.

As the victim is mentally challenged, she did not disclose the incident to anyone. About a week later, the video reportedly reached her family members, who then approached the police. After counselling the victim, police recorded her statement.

Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Dubey said a case has been registered against both suspects for gang-rape, POCSO and provisions of the Information Technology Act. He said one minor suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned, while a search is on to apprehend the second suspect.