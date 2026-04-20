Madhya Pradesh To Induct Ultra-Modern Airbus H160 Helicopter Into Aviation Fleet

Helicopter Services Begins Between Manipur And Mizoram | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is set to upgrade its aviation wing with the ultra-modern H160 helicopter, expected to be delivered by January 2027. Manufactured by the French aerospace giant Airbus Helicopters, the H160 is a rare sight in Indian skies, with only five to six units currently operational in the country.

Aviation department officials described the H160 as a highly advanced chopper capable of all-weather operations and night flying. Known for its "noise-free" performance, the jet-engined helicopter features a fully voice-controlled cabin, advanced avionics, and a biplane stabilizer for superior safety.

With a top speed of 175 knots (approx. 325 kmph) and a range of 890 km, the chopper can comfortably fly at altitudes up to 20,000 feet. The interior is designed for luxury and efficiency, accommodating eight passengers in a spacious cabin.

The decision to purchase the H160 stems from the rising maintenance costs of the state’s current 13-year-old Eurocopter EC 155. Sources indicated that the aging fleet prompted the move toward a more modern, cost-efficient platform.fore the helicopter is inducted into the state’s VIP fleet.