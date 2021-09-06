Madhya Pradesh to hold 10-day international cybercrime intelligence summit

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police are going to organise a 10-day international cybercrime intelligence summit from September 21. The motive of the summit is to train state police officials about the ultra modern cybercrime techniques, said officials. Additional director general of police (training) of the MP police academy Aruna Mohan Rao chaired a preparation review meeting at police headquarters, on Monday. The officers were informed that the summit will be held through a webinar in which around 1000 participants from law enforcement agencies, universities and other cybercrime experts will participate.

Among them the Interpol, IACP, Indiana University, Virginia University, institutions of USA, Great Britain, Singapore, CBI, IIT, police units of various states of the nation, defence institutions, various universities and others will participate.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:55 PM IST