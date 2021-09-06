e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:55 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh to hold 10-day international cybercrime intelligence summit

The aim of the summit is to train state police officials in ultra modern cybercrime techniques.
Staff Reporter
ADG (training, MP police academy) Aruna Mohan Rao chairing review meeting of preparation at police headquarters on Monday. | FP

ADG (training, MP police academy) Aruna Mohan Rao chairing review meeting of preparation at police headquarters on Monday. | FP

Advertisement

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police are going to organise a 10-day international cybercrime intelligence summit from September 21. The motive of the summit is to train state police officials about the ultra modern cybercrime techniques, said officials. Additional director general of police (training) of the MP police academy Aruna Mohan Rao chaired a preparation review meeting at police headquarters, on Monday. The officers were informed that the summit will be held through a webinar in which around 1000 participants from law enforcement agencies, universities and other cybercrime experts will participate.

Among them the Interpol, IACP, Indiana University, Virginia University, institutions of USA, Great Britain, Singapore, CBI, IIT, police units of various states of the nation, defence institutions, various universities and others will participate.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Days before wedding, girl gets intimate with fiancé, bleeds to death
Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal