Bhopal: Days before wedding, girl gets intimate with fiancé, bleeds to death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old girl died due to excessive bleeding after getting intimate with her fiancé on Sunday, sources said on Monday.

The police have detained the fiancé for interrogation. However, no case was registered till filing this report.

Police sources said the girl, a resident of Mandideep, came to Bhopal to meet her fiancé, who works with a Hotel. As it was Sunday, the duo moved around the city.

Later, they went to the fiancé’s home in Kolar, where they had a physical relationship.

As it started bleeding profusely, the fiancé took her to a nearby private hospital. She was later referred to another hospital, where she died during the treatment.

In-charge of Kolar police station, Chandrabhan Patel said that the girl and her fiancé were mature and were also engaged. “Statement of her fiancé is being recorded. Statements of family members of the girl have been recorded. The investigation into the matter is on,” Patel told journalists.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:55 PM IST