 Madhya Pradesh To Celebrate Gudi Padwa In Grand Way, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh To Celebrate Gudi Padwa In Grand Way, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh To Celebrate Gudi Padwa In Grand Way, Says CM Mohan Yadav

CM reviews preparations for Vikramotsav, Veer Bharti Nyas and Kalidas Samaroh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is getting ready to celebrate Gudi Padwa in a grand way. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the remark on Thursday when he was reviewing the preparations for Vikramotsav, Veer Bharat Nyas and Kalidas Samaroh. He said Gudi Padwa would be celebrated as the day when creation of the universe began. The first phase of Vikramotsav-2025 will be held in Ujjain from Maha Shivratri to Gudi Padwa.

In the second phase of the event, the work for preserving all the water bodies, including rivers, will done from March 30 to June 30 under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan, Yadav said. A cultural programme will be held when the event ends on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, he said.

Yadav took feedback on the prizes to be given on the occasion of Kalidas Samman Samaroh and directed the officials to increase the award money. Kalidas Samaroh, to be held from November 12 to 18, will begin from Gadkalika temple in Ujjain on November 10. Kalidas Samman Samaoh is held every year, but it has no permanent structure, so it should be built to reduce the cost of setting up tent afresh every year, Yadav said.

Read Also
Navratri Day 9 Colour: Purple Looks For The Final Shardiya Navratri Celebration
article-image

Meeting of Veer Bharat Nyas

FPJ Shorts
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 10 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor In 2018
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 10 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor In 2018
Mumbai: Man Brutally Stabbed To Death in Nagpada Over Mobile Phone Theft Allegation
Mumbai: Man Brutally Stabbed To Death in Nagpada Over Mobile Phone Theft Allegation
ATTENTION! MHADA Konkan Board Announces Lottery For 12,626 Houses And 117 Plots ; Check Details Inside
ATTENTION! MHADA Konkan Board Announces Lottery For 12,626 Houses And 117 Plots ; Check Details Inside

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instead of the traditional museum which is under-construction in Ujjain, an experiential and activity-based museum should be built and its contents developed accordingly. Since youths will be associated with such a museum, it will become a place of tourism in the country, he said, adding that a committee should be formed to give suggestions for developing contents. Yadav told the officials to think about changing the name of the museum on the basis of the theme of the galleries to be built in the museum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh To Celebrate Gudi Padwa In Grand Way, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh To Celebrate Gudi Padwa In Grand Way, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Navratri 2024: BMC Updates Preparations For Idol Immersions, Dussehra

Navratri 2024: BMC Updates Preparations For Idol Immersions, Dussehra

Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Sangh Expresses Anger Over Binjalwara Project Delays

Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Sangh Expresses Anger Over Binjalwara Project Delays

Bhopal Administration To Take Up Doctors Security Issue In Gandhi Medical College After Festive...

Bhopal Administration To Take Up Doctors Security Issue In Gandhi Medical College After Festive...

Madhya Pradesh: Before By-Election Date Announcement, Kishore Kanyal Becomes Sheopur Collector

Madhya Pradesh: Before By-Election Date Announcement, Kishore Kanyal Becomes Sheopur Collector