Madhya Pradesh To Celebrate Gudi Padwa In Grand Way, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is getting ready to celebrate Gudi Padwa in a grand way. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the remark on Thursday when he was reviewing the preparations for Vikramotsav, Veer Bharat Nyas and Kalidas Samaroh. He said Gudi Padwa would be celebrated as the day when creation of the universe began. The first phase of Vikramotsav-2025 will be held in Ujjain from Maha Shivratri to Gudi Padwa.

In the second phase of the event, the work for preserving all the water bodies, including rivers, will done from March 30 to June 30 under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan, Yadav said. A cultural programme will be held when the event ends on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, he said.

Yadav took feedback on the prizes to be given on the occasion of Kalidas Samman Samaroh and directed the officials to increase the award money. Kalidas Samaroh, to be held from November 12 to 18, will begin from Gadkalika temple in Ujjain on November 10. Kalidas Samman Samaoh is held every year, but it has no permanent structure, so it should be built to reduce the cost of setting up tent afresh every year, Yadav said.

Read Also Navratri Day 9 Colour: Purple Looks For The Final Shardiya Navratri Celebration

Meeting of Veer Bharat Nyas

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instead of the traditional museum which is under-construction in Ujjain, an experiential and activity-based museum should be built and its contents developed accordingly. Since youths will be associated with such a museum, it will become a place of tourism in the country, he said, adding that a committee should be formed to give suggestions for developing contents. Yadav told the officials to think about changing the name of the museum on the basis of the theme of the galleries to be built in the museum.