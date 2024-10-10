Navratri Day 9 Colour: Purple Looks For The Final Shardiya Navratri Celebration

By: Rahul M | October 10, 2024
The colour for day nine of the Shardiya Navratri celebration is Purple, which represents spirituality and prosperity. Here are looks to rock purple shades this festive day
Don a beautiful purple saree adorned with intricate gold embroidery for the final day of the Navratri celebration
A thread-embroidered purple lehenga choli is the ideal ensemble to wear at the garba night for the final Shardiya Navratri day
Women can also opt for a purple-hued anarkali styled with a dhoti pant for the minimal yet elegant festive glam
Take cue from Sonakshi Sinha's ethnic wardrobe for the Navratri fashion by wearing a traditional two-piece set for the festival
You can also choose a lightweight purple lehenga to stunningly conclude the nine-day Navratri celebration
Men's can go all out on the final day by exploring options like a purple suit, kurta, sherwani, or bandhgala attire
Thanks For Reading!