Navratri Day 9 Colour: Purple Looks For The Final Shardiya Navratri Celebration

By: Rahul M | October 10, 2024

The colour for day nine of the Shardiya Navratri celebration is Purple, which represents spirituality and prosperity. Here are looks to rock purple shades this festive day

Don a beautiful purple saree adorned with intricate gold embroidery for the final day of the Navratri celebration

A thread-embroidered purple lehenga choli is the ideal ensemble to wear at the garba night for the final Shardiya Navratri day

Women can also opt for a purple-hued anarkali styled with a dhoti pant for the minimal yet elegant festive glam

Take cue from Sonakshi Sinha's ethnic wardrobe for the Navratri fashion by wearing a traditional two-piece set for the festival

You can also choose a lightweight purple lehenga to stunningly conclude the nine-day Navratri celebration

Men's can go all out on the final day by exploring options like a purple suit, kurta, sherwani, or bandhgala attire

Thanks For Reading!

Navratri Day 9, Maa Siddhidatri Devi; Colour, Significance, Bhog And Everything To Know
Find out More