Madhya Pradesh To Buy Short-Term Power From November As Rabi Demand May Hit 21,000 MW | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is going to buy electricity on a short-term basis through a tariff-based competitive bidding process so that the power needs of the Rabi season can be met successfully.

It intends to buy firm electricity for the period from Nov 20, 2026 to Feb 20, 2027.

In this regard, it has sought offers from various trading licensees, generators, state utilities and distribution licensees across the country.

Power Management Company, Jabalpur, executive director Rajiv Gupta said that a short-term power purchase tender has been floated to meet the power needs of the Rabi season.

During the Rabi season, power availability remains low in the market; hence, the short-term power purchase tender has been floated.

The power demand currently varies between 13,000 and 14,000 MW. Sources said that in the Rabi season, the power demand is expected to zoom to 21,000 MW. In the last Rabi season, the state saw power demand of 20,000 MW.

Delivery point

For inter-state supply (outside Madhya Pradesh): The delivery point would be the Regional Periphery of Western Region (WR), defined as the point of interconnection between the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) network of WR and Madhya Pradesh State Transmission System (MPPTCL).

For intra-state supply (within Madhya Pradesh): The delivery point would be the interconnection point of the seller's system with the STU (MPPTCL) network within Madhya Pradesh.

Short-term power purchase

Period

Duration (hrs)

Quantum up to (MW)

Nov 20, 2026 to Nov 30, 2026

06:30-09:30

800

Dec 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

06:30-09:30

800

Jan 1, 2027 to Jan 31, 2027

06:30-09:30

800

Feb 1, 2027 to Feb 20, 2027

06:30-09:30

800

Nov 20, 2026 to Nov 30, 2026

17:00-19:30

300

Dec 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

17:00-19:30

300

Jan 1, 2027 to Jan 31, 2027

17:00-19:30

300

Feb 1, 2027 to Feb 20, 2027

17:00-19:30

300

Minimum offer fixed at 50 MW

Under the tender conditions, bidders can offer power for the specified periods from one or more sources, but each source must supply at least 50 MW. Offers below 50 MW will be treated as non-responsive. The tariff will remain unchanged throughout the contract period, with no escalation allowed.

Any additional charges or losses arising from supply through an alternate source will have to be borne by the bidder. The selected seller will also be required to secure the transmission corridor through General Network Access (GNA/T-GNA).

Short-term basis power purchase

Period

Duration (Hrs)

Quantum in MW up to

20th Nov, 2026 to Nov 30, 2026

06:30-09:30

800

Dec 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

06:30-09:30

800

Jan 1,2027 to Jan 31, 2027

06:30-09:30

800

Feb 1, 2027 to Feb 20, 2027

06:30- 09:30

800

Nov 20, 2026 to Nov 30th

17:00-19:30

300

Dec 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

17:00-19:30

300

Jan 1, 2027 to Jan 31, 2027

17:00-19:30

300

Feb 1, 2027 to Feb 20, 2027

17:00:19:30

300