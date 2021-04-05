Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh RTO issues over 360 licences on fake signatures of SP

Bhopal: The Tikamgarh RTO had issued more than 360 heavy driving licences on the fake signatures of SP Tikamgarh. The Tikamgarh police have registered a case against the three in the irregularities. Taking advantage of the national lockdown, the Tikamgarh RTO, Nirmal Kumar Kumrawat, had issued more than 360 heavy driving licences. In the lockdown, manual work was stopped and all work was done online.

Taking advantage of the absence of any cross-verification, the RTO issued the licences which were not even sent to the SP for verifications. The SP, Tikamgarh, Prashant Khare, informed Free Press that, from the month January 2020 to November 2020, the office had sent 319 police verifications to prepare the heavy driving licences. The RTO issued 542 licences, although still around 180 licence applications are pending with the RTO which were verified from the SP’s office.

The RTO had issued the licences which had the fake signature of SP Khare, the former SP Anurag Sujania, ASP, SHO, and even those applications which did not have any of the verifications. The police had also found fake and false medical certificates needed to get the licences.

The SP informed that only the SP can give the verification for preparing the licences and no one else.

A case has been registered against the RTO Kumrawat, clerk Ram Lakhan Sharma and agent Chotu Mishra under various sections of cheating and others.

Earlier, the SP had conducted an inquiry with the help of the ADM of Tikamgarh and the report was submitted to the collector for further action.

The collector forwarded the letter to the SP and asked to register a case in the matter and to take action accordingly.