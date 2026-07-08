Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Begin Monsoon Patrolling

Tiger Reserves Begin Monsoon Patrolling | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After closing their gates to tourists, forest officials in tiger reserves and sanctuaries have started monsoon patrolling to prevent poaching and strengthen wildlife protection.

During the monsoon, all entry roads to the reserves are closed, while tall grass reduces visibility across the forests. Poachers often attempt to gain unauthorised access to forest areas for bush hunting.

Therefore, foot patrolling is carried out during this period to prevent unauthorised entry and ensure the safety of wildlife.

Under the monsoon patrolling programme, each team has been tasked with covering at least 25 km on foot every month.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Samita Rajora confirmed that foot patrolling has been intensified in tiger reserves during the monsoon.

"If we become relaxed during the monsoon, poachers will definitely become active. Hence, monsoon patrolling has been started, which is a regular part of management activities.

Moreover, monsoon patrolling provides a chance to monitor forest areas more closely," said an officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

During monsoon patrolling, officials also monitor the areas where tigers are feeding and check for any animal fatalities.

The deputy director of Sanjay Tiger Reserve said elephants are also being used for monsoon patrolling. The duty of forest officials has been assigned, and it has been decided that at least 25 km will be covered on foot every month.