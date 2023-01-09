Madhya Pradesh: Tiger kills teenager in Umaria

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a minor boy in Khichkidi Patparia village panchayat in Manpur range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district on Sunday evening. The last rites of deceased were performed on Monday. Compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be given to the family of deceased boy Mukesh Yadav, 17.

Deputy Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Lovit Bharti told Free Press that it was on Sunday evening that a tiger hiding in a farm attacked the boy when he was returning from field. Mukesh used to assist his father on farm. When he was passing through the field of red gram, tiger attacked him from back. His mother raised alarm to get villagers’ help. But by that time, tiger dragged the boy inside the field and preyed upon him by eating a portion of his thigh.

Later, villagers with the help of forest officials recovered the body. After post- mortem, last rites were performed on Monday. People were angry over the incident. The incident comes close on the heels of a case wherein a tiger had killed an ex-woman sarpanch when she had gone to collect fire wood deep inside Sanjay Tiger Reserve.