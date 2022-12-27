Madhya Pradesh: Tiger cub found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Representative Image | File

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub was found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district with forest officials suspecting another feline killed it during a fight.

The reserve's patrolling team spotted the carcass in Khitoli range on Monday, BTR's field director Rajiv Mishra said in a statement.

After receiving the information, senior officials reached the spot and inspected the area, he said.

The cub was about 15 months old.

Prima facie, on the basis of an inspection of the area, it seems the cub was killed by another tiger in a fight, the official said.

"Some body parts of the cub were found to have been eaten," the statement said without elaborating.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and its viscera was sent to a laboratories for an examination, Mishra said.

According to the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

