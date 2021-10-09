Madhya Pradesh: Three years jail for putting in-laws' place on fire

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Kanganikheda under Khilchipur police station, Kamal Singh Sondhiya, has been awarded with a three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 70,000 has been imposed on him for putting his in-laws’ place on fire.

Public prosecutor JP Sharma said, “Complainant Prem Singh had filed a report at the police station on January 27, 2019 against Kamal Singh. His relatives Mahesh and Mukesh and some villagers told him that Kamal had put fire on Badiya.”

Kamal Singh was married to Prem Singh’s daughter Ramkala. He used to beat her up so she came to live with her father, complainant had said to the police in the complaint.

“Kamal Singh used to demand Rs 2-3 lakh in exchange of his wife living at her father’s and threatened them to put them on fire,” said the advocate.

When Prem Singh did not give in, Kamal Singh put everything at the former’s land on fire including corn stubble, straw and pipe, causing him a loss of about Rs 50-60,000, said Sharma.

The eye-witnesses Mahesh and Mukesh told the court that Kamal Singh was drunk when he had come to put the place on fire, added Sharma.

Rs 50,000 from the fine amount will be paid to Prem Singh as compensation, the court has said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:15 AM IST