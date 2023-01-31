Madhya Pradesh: Three-year-old girl cured of heart ailment through Bal Hriday Yojana in Seoni Malwa

Representative Image

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl child was cured of a heart ailment through an operation conducted under the Chief Minister’s Bal Hriday scheme.

The workers of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karya (RBSK) at an Aganwadi centre in Somalwada development block played an important role. Now, the girl is healthy.

Medical officer of Seoni Malwa development block Dr Kanti Batham said when the members of RBSK team comprising Dr Manish Gaur and Dr Deepmala Maurya, they found the girl child Anika Harne had been suffering from some heart ailments since childhood.

They informed Dr Batham and Zila Samarpan Kendra about it. Afterwards, they informed the girl’s father Ashish Harne about her disease.

Nevertheless, her father was not acquainted with the disease that his daughter was suffering from.

As the financial condition of the family was not good, they could not afford treatment. The parents of the girl were told that they should use the Chief Minister’s Bal Hriday Yojna under which they do not have to pay a single penny for her treatment.

Anika was admitted to the community health centre in Seoni Malwa for a health checkup. She was referred to Samarpan Kendra in Narmadapuram from where she was sent to Chirayu Hospital, Bhopal.

The doctors at the hospital told Anika’s parents that she should be immediately operated upon. A sum of Rs 85,000, spent on the operation, was paid through the Chief Minister’s Bal Hriday Yojna.

After the operation, a team of RBSK continuously monitored the girl who is completely healthy now.