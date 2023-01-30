Bhopal: 2-day commissioner-collector meet from today, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold one-to-one interaction

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding a two-day commissioner-collector conference on Tuesday.

The inspectors general of police and superintendents of police are set to take part in it on the second day.

Chouhan was holding virtual conference with the officials of the district administration after the corona pandemic. The conference is taking place in Bhopal after two years. On the second day, Chouhan will have one-to-one interaction with the officials and take feedback on ground realities.

On the first day, the Chief Minister will discuss the progress of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, Jal Jeevan Mission, Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, Chief Minister’s Land Rights Scheme, urban development and on other schemes.

During the conference, there will be a presentation of every scheme. Afterwards, the officers will put up a district-wise picture of all the projects.

Similarly, there will be a discussion on the projects and suggestions from the officers will be sought.

The Vikas Yatras being taken out of February 5 will also figure in the discussion. The collectors will be asked to give feedback on the steps being taken for the Yatras.

The IGs and SPs will take part in the conference on the second day. Anti-mafia campaign, crimes against women and children and other issues related to law and order will figure in the discussion. If any officer wants to hold a discussion separately, the Chief Minister will do that. Just before the conference, the government changed the collectors of seven districts on Sunday, so that an officer with whom Chouhan wants to hold discussions may have enough time for it.

