Khelo India 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur to inaugurate 5th edition in Bhopal today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 will kick start with a star-spangled spectacular opening ceremony with over 20,000 spectators at the Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal at 7pm on Monday.

Around 6000 athletes will showcase their sporting skills in 27 sporting disciplines in KIYG, which is organised in eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11.

From laser show to mesmerizing performances of famous singers Shaan, Neeti Mohan, anchoring of Jay Bhanushali and with 100m long stage showcasing essence of Madhya Pradesh the inaugural function of this multi-disciplinary sporting event will be everything magical.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the 5th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in 2022. In the inaugural ceremony, Union Minister of State for Sports NisithPramanik, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister YashodharaRajeScindia, Minister of State (Independent Charge), E&IT, Sports & Youth ServicesGovernment of OdishaTusharkanti Behera, and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh Mama Natung will be present.

KIYG 5.0 Schedule

"13 days, 27 sports disciplines, 8 cities of MP, and more than 5000 participants"—it is beyond a shadow of a doubt that the next 13 days will be full of sports mania in the state.

KIYG events will be organised in eight cities in Madhya Pradesh, includingBhopal will host nine sporting events, which is the highest number. Indore will host six sports events, Gwalior will host four sports events similarly, Jabalpur will also host four sports disciplines, two events will be held in Ujjain, two will be hosted in Mandla, and Khargone and Balaghat will host two sports disciplines each.Among the squads, the host state of Madhya Pradesh will boast of having the largest contingent of 474 athletes.

Bhopal will host 9 sports disciplines; details are as follows:

Events, Date and Venue

Boxing

January 31 to February 4, TT Nagar Stadium

Wrestling

February 7 to 11, TT Nagar Stadium

Athletics

February 3 to 5, TT Nagar Stadium

Shooting

February 1 to 6, MP State Shooting Academy

Canoeing and Kayaking

February 1 to 3, MP State Water Sports Academy

Rowing

February 7 to 9, MP State Water Sports Academy

Volley Ball

January 30 to February 3, Sports Authority of India, Bhopal

Judo

February 7 to 10, Sports Authority of India, Bhopal

Swimming

February 7 to 11, Prakash Taran Pushkar

