Madhya Pradesh: Three tigers to be translocated to Madhav National Park on March 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The decks have been cleared for the tiger reintroduction plan at Madhav National Park, Shivpuri. Three big cats would be brought to the park on March 10. All the necessary preparations have been made in this regard. Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and other dignitaries are expected to remain present during the release of the tigers .

Chief conservator of forest, Gwalior, Uttam Kumar Sharma told Free Press that three tigers at Madhav National Park will be brought on March 10.

“One tigress will be brought from Panna Tiger Reserve, one tigress from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and one tiger from Satpura National Park,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, Bandhavgarh and Panna Tiger Reserves and Satpura National Park have begun their necessary preparations to select the feline that is suitable for translocation.

“We have identified two to three tigress and one of them would be translocated to Madhav National Park. On getting the date from Madhav National Park, our veterinary doctors would transqualise anyone of the three identified tigress. Later on, it would be the responsibility of Madhav National Park to take away the tranquilised tigress,” said Panna Tiger Reserve field director Brajendra Jha.

A forest official said that earlier, March 4 was fixed to release three felines at Madhav National Park and later it was postponed to March 10.

The officials of Bandhavgarh National Park (Umaria) have also deployed a squad to look out for suitable tigress which can be shifted to Madhav National Park. “We have zeroed in on seven to eight tigresses. But we have to follow the protocol before selecting one of them. We have to see that tigress should not have the cubs, should be of suitable age etc. On the given date, the best suitable tigress will be tranquilized for translocation to Madhav National Park,” said a senior officer of Bandhavgarh National Park.

Notably, earlier there was a proposal to bring a tiger from the jungles of Bhopal but the idea was later dropped.

