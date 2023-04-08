Caught on Cam: Three men kick and punch parking lot staff over Rs 10 slip at MP's Morena district hospital

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a fierce fight between two parties over for Rs10 parking slip in Morena district went viral on social media.

In the incident, three miscreants brutally thrashed the parking stand staff.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred when the victim, who was working at the parking stand, asked the accused to pay Rs 10 for parking. The three accused, who had come to the hospital to visit a patient, allegedly got into an argument with the victim over the parking fee, which escalated into a violent fight.

The video, which was shared widely on social media, caught the attention of the police, who have since swung into action to identify and apprehend the accused. It is reported that the victim had asked the accused to take a parking slip worth Rs 10, but they refused, leading to the altercation. The exact reason for the dispute is yet to be ascertained.

The police are actively investigating the matter and are determined to bring the culprits to justice.