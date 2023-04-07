Madhya Pradesh: CM removes Morena SP after locals complain rise in crime, illegal liquor sale

Morena SP Ashutosh Bagri | Twitter

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has removed Morena's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri after locals complained rise in criminal incidents and illegal sale of liquor.

The CM had reached Morena on Thursday to attend a women's conference organized under the Ladli Bahna Yojana, along with inauguration and Bhumi Pujan of other health services. Local leaders and people met the CM after the programme.

Complaints of illegal liquor sale and increasing crime

Women complained that liquor was being sold illegally at many places in the district and the police are not taking effective action even after several complaints.

A delegation of businessmen and traders also met Chouhan regarding inaction of police in the murder case of a cloth merchant at his shop in Bamora, by two miscreants on April 1. All of these complaints led to the removal of Bagri from the post of Morena SP.