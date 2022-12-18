Madhya Pradesh: Three held for smuggling 4.5 kg marijuana

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch sleuths arrested three persons for smuggling marijuana in the city, officials said on Sunday. The officials added that 4.5 kilograms of marijuana and the car used for crime had been seized. The crime branch officials stated that as per the orders of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan, a special team comprising crime branch sleuths had been constituted to curb smuggling of drugs. The team received a tip-off on Saturday about three persons sitting inside an SUV car who were to sell it to the customers. The team rushed to the spot and nabbed Jitendra Raghuwanshi (26), Rohit Sahu (24) and Surendra Sen (18). When the team searched the vehicle, they found a bag containing 4.5 kilograms of marijuana. The accused, on being questioned about marijuana, told the police that they used to bring it from other cities and sell it in Bhopal. The three were taken into custody under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.